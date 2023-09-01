 Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Traffic Police Tie Rakhi To Motorists To Promote Road Safety Awareness
The initiative was taken under the guidance of DCP Traffic Tirupati Kakade. On the occasion, the traffic police did not penalise violators, instead offered sweets and made them aware of safe driving.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe unit of Traffic Police celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a unique way by creating awareness of road safety, especially for drivers of motorbikes. They offered Rakhi to motorbike riders who were not wearing helmets.

They offered Rakhi at Sanpada Junction on Raksha Bandhan. Traffic inspectors tied Rakhis to motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets, drivers who were not wearing seatbelts, and rickshaw drivers who were not wearing their uniforms.

“The celebration was symbolic of road safety awareness. They were informed about the safety measures while driving on roads,” said a traffic cop.

Motorists Were Tied Rakhi Instead Of Being Penalised

Police Sub-Inspector Mahadeshwar, Police Constables Bande, Ghorpade, More, Police Naik Patil, Police Constable Kudale, Jadhav, Chaudhary, and female Police Constable Gosavi were participants in this distinctive awareness initiative.

