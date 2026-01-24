Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Bust Burglary Gang, Arrest Four Accused And Solve Five Theft Cases with ₹4.51 Lakh Recovery

Turbhe police have arrested four accused involved in a house-breaking theft and solved five related burglary cases across Navi Mumbai. |

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe police have arrested four accused involved in a house-breaking theft and solved five related burglary cases across Navi Mumbai. The police have recovered stolen property worth Rs 4,51,400 from the accused.

Theft case

The theft occurred on January 21, when unknown persons broke open the shutter of Sai Communications Mobile Shop at Turbhe Naka on Pfizer Road and stole mobile phones and other valuables. Following the complaint, Turbhe Police Station registered a case under Sections 331(4), 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police teams analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby establishments, along with technical and intelligence inputs. Based on these clues, the police traced the suspects and apprehended four accused from the APMC Vegetable Market area in Navi Mumbai. Interrogation of the accused led to the detection of five house-breaking and theft cases registered at Turbhe, Khandeshwar and Rabale MIDC police stations.

Identity

The arrested accused have been identified as Tajmul Alam Kamrul Khan (24), Ashfaq Asiruddin Alam (32), Nazim Mohammad Jalal (24), and Md. Akhtar Md. Sarfuddin Alam (30), all natives of Kishanganj district in Bihar. Police said the accused were involved in systematic house-breaking and shop-break activities, mainly targeting commercial establishments during late-night hours.

“The accused were identified through CCTV footage and technical analysis. Their interrogation helped us uncover multiple burglary cases and recover stolen property worth more than Rs 4.5 lakh. Further investigation is underway to trace additional offences and possible accomplices,” said Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil of Turbhe Police Station.

Team effort

According to police, the crimes detected include cases registered at Turbhe Police Station, Khandeshwar Police Station and Rabale MIDC Police Station, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising API Wasim Sheikh, API Sameer Chaskar, police constables and other staff of Turbhe Police Station. Police officials said intensified patrolling and surveillance have been initiated to prevent similar incidents in the city.

