Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Crossing Deaths Trigger Protest; Citizens Demand Signals, ₹5 Lakh Compensation, Crackdown On Illegal Parking

Protest planned at Turbhe crossing as residents demand signals and action after multiple fatalities | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 11: Following a series of fatal accidents at the busy Turbhe Store stretch on the Thane–Belapur Road, a public agitation is being launched seeking urgent safety measures and accountability from the civic administration and traffic police.

Protest announced by NGO

The agitation is being led by members of Lok Adhikar (NGO). "On Thursday we will conduct a sit-down protest at the spot. We have sought permission," said the founder of the NGO, Balkrushna Khopade.

Rising fatalities raise alarm

The protest highlights that over 30 people have allegedly lost their lives while attempting to cross the road at Turbhe Store, raising serious concerns about pedestrian safety in the absence of adequate infrastructure.

Demand for compensation and accountability

Among the key demands is immediate compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and the registration of a culpable homicide case against concerned civic officials, holding them responsible for negligence.

Call for immediate safety measures

Pending completion of the proposed flyover, protesters have sought installation of traffic signals on the Thane–Belapur Road and deployment of traffic police personnel to regulate movement and assist pedestrians.

The group has also demanded transparency in the ongoing flyover project, including public disclosure of contractor details and access to tender documents.

Action against illegal parking and encroachments

To prevent further mishaps, the memorandum calls for mandatory compensation in case of future accidents at the site, to be borne by the municipal corporation and the contractor.

Encroachment and illegal parking along key stretches have also come under scrutiny. Protesters have urged authorities to remove parked vehicles and unauthorised tempo stands from the road between IKEA Company and Arihant Tower, as well as beneath the flyover near BASF Company.

Additionally, they have demanded a complete ban on roadside parking of dumpers and heavy vehicles along the Everest Company to Turbhe Naka stretch, citing obstruction to traffic flow and increased accident risk.

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Warning of intensified agitation

Copies of the memorandum have been submitted to senior officials of the traffic police, Turbhe MIDC Police Station, and the municipal ward office, with residents warning of intensified protests if swift action is not taken.

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