Navi Mumbai Crime: Turbhe Police Arrest Three Men Within Hours For Robbing Gold Pendant And Cash Near Railway Station

Turbhe Police arrested three men within hours for allegedly robbing a 23-year-old man of a gold pendant and cash near Turbhe railway station on the busy Thane-Belapur Road on April 5. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police arrested three men within hours for allegedly robbing a 23-year-old man of a gold pendant and cash near Turbhe railway station on the busy Thane-Belapur Road on April 5.

Accused identified

The accused—Shahid Mohammad Raza (21), Vinay Harinarayan Mishra (22), and Shivkumar Ramsatan Sharma (22), all residents of Turbhe Stores—were tracked down and arrested around 11:45 pm the same night using technical evidence and intelligence inputs.

According to police, complainant Nitishkumar Chaudhary (23) was walking with his brother through Baba Galli opposite the railway station around 2 pm when the trio stopped them and deliberately picked a quarrel. During the scuffle, one of the accused snatched a 3-gram gold pendant worth Rs 36,000 from Chaudhary’s neck, causing injury, while the other two forcibly took Rs 2,200 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Immediate complaint

Chaudhary immediately approached Turbhe Police Station and lodged a complaint, following which a probe was launched under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil.

“A swift investigation using technical inputs and local intelligence led to the identification and arrest of all three accused within hours of the crime,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

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