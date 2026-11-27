Turbhe bridge’s Thane-to-Vashi/Mumbai arm will remain shut until March 2027 for reconstruction, forcing motorists to take longer routes | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Daily commuters travelling from Thane towards Vashi and Mumbai via Turbhe are set to face considerable inconvenience, with the Turbhe railway overbridge on the Sion-Panvel Highway remaining closed to all vehicles until March 31, 2027, for dismantling and reconstruction work.

The closure, which came into effect from November 25, will force motorists to take alternative routes through Shiravane and Juinagar, potentially adding to travel time and traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. The bridge is being shut as it has deteriorated beyond repair and has been declared dangerous.

Bridge Declared Dangerous

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade, the bridge is in an extremely dilapidated condition and needs to be dismantled and reconstructed in the interest of public safety. The work will be undertaken by SMC Infrastructure.

"We have closed the Thane-to-Vashi/Mumbai arm of the Turbhe bridge as its condition has deteriorated beyond repair. The closure is necessary for public safety, and motorists have been advised to use the designated alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and traffic congestion during the reconstruction work," said DCP Khade.

The closure affects the arm connecting Thane to Vashi and Mumbai via Turbhe. The other two arms of the bridge connect Panvel to Mumbai and Mumbai to Panvel.

Alternative Routes For Motorists

As per the traffic notification, light vehicles travelling from Thane towards Mumbai will have to proceed along the Sion-Panvel Highway and take a right turn under either the Shiravane Bridge or LP Bridge. They can then reach Mumbai via the Juinagar-Turbhe overbridge on the Panvel-Sion Highway.

Heavy vehicles will have to take a right turn under the LP Bridge and proceed towards Mumbai via Shiravane, Juinagar and the Turbhe overbridge.

Commuters Face Longer Journeys

For daily commuters, however, the diversion is likely to mean longer journeys and additional fuel expenses.

"I travel from Thane towards Vashi and Mumbai regularly for work. The Turbhe bridge is an important connecting route, and its closure means we will have to take a longer detour every day. During peak hours, the alternative roads are already crowded. The additional travel time and fuel expenses will be a burden for daily commuters, especially those who have to travel twice a day," said a daily commuter.

Also Watch:

The traffic police have appealed to motorists to follow the prescribed diversions and cooperate with the authorities until the reconstruction work is completed.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/