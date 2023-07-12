 Navi Mumbai: Training Programme Of Non-Communicable Diseases For PMC Health Department
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Training Programme Of Non-Communicable Diseases For PMC Health Department | Representative pic

A training programme on Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) was conducted by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for medical officers and nurses of all civic Primary Health Centres and Arogya Vardhini Centres at the civic headquarters. NCD State Level Adviser Dr Amar Khirade guided them.

Due to changing lifestyles, non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as cancer (cervical cancer, breast cancer, mouth cancer), high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes are increasing.

The training programme has been launched by the National Program for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NPCDCS) in which NCD cells have been established at national, state and district levels for infrastructure strengthening, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, and program management. As part of it, medical officers of nine Civil Primary Health Centers and Health Extension Centers were trained by PMC.

Asha & ANM Workers to conduct door-to-door survey

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, Government General Hospital Thane Superintendent Sumit Gaikwad, Medical Officers of all Civil Primary Health Centres and Arogya Vardhini Centres, Headquarters Medical Officers, and ANMs were present.

"Asha and ANM workers will conduct a house-to-house survey in municipal areas regarding non-communicable diseases. The citizens of the municipal area should cooperate with the employees coming for the survey by telling them about their health. After the survey, citizens above 30 years of age will get free medication and consultation for their health problems and non-communicable diseases in the nearest Civil Primary Health Center and Arogya Vardhini Kendra," said Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Health Officer.

article-image

