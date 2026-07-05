Navi Mumbai: Train Manager Injured In Stone-Pelting On Harbour Line Local, Safely Brings Train To Panvel

Train manager Sunilkumar Upendra Prasad sustained a head injury after a stone struck a moving Harbour Line local but safely completed the journey to Panvel | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 4, 2026: A train manager was seriously injured after an unidentified person allegedly hurled a stone at a moving Harbour Line local train between Juinagar and Nerul railway stations early on Friday.

Despite sustaining a severe head injury and bleeding profusely, the train manager continued performing his duties and safely brought the train to Panvel railway station.

Train Manager Injured

The injured train manager has been identified as Sunilkumar Upendra Prasad (48), who is attached to the Mumbai Division of Central Railway and is currently posted at Panvel. He is undergoing treatment at Lifeline Hospital in Panvel.

The incident occurred at around 5.45 am when the Wadala–Panvel local was passing near pole number 32/211 between Juinagar and Nerul stations.

Prasad, who was in the guard's cabin monitoring the rear of the train, was struck above his left eyebrow after an unidentified person allegedly threw a stone at the moving train. Railway officials said the stone narrowly missed his eye and could have caused permanent damage had it landed a few inches lower.

Despite suffering heavy bleeding, Prasad chose not to halt the train and instead continued performing his duties until the local reached Panvel railway station safely.

After arriving at the station, he informed the Station Master about the incident and was immediately shifted to Lifeline Hospital for treatment. His statement was later recorded by the railway police at the hospital.

Police Launch Investigation

According to police, Prasad told them that he could not identify the attacker as it was still dark when the incident took place.

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"A case has been registered against an unidentified person for pelting a stone at the moving local train. We have begun an investigation, are examining all available leads, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused," said Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre of the Vashi GRP.

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