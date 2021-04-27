Navi Mumbai: Trailer falls on road after hitting divider; 35-year-old dies after coming under vehicle

An unidentified man aged around 35, died after he was hit by a trailer near Kalamboli on Monday night.

According to the police, the trailer was going towards Mumbra from Panvel. As it was crossing the Kalamboli circle, it hit the divider of the road then and fell down on the road.

“The deceased, who was crossing that stretch at that moment, came directly under the heavy vehicle. He suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body and died on the spot. We have not recovered any photo identity proof from his pockets and hence are unable to identify him so far,” said a police officer from Kalamboli police station.

“The trailer driver ran away leaving behind the vehicle just after the accident. We are now looking for him and hope to arrest him soon,” he said.