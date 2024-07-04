Navi Mumbai Tragic Incidents: Crane Operator And Contractor Booked For Negligence Leading To Deaths | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: In two different incidents, two persons have died due to negligence and lack of safety measures taken by the accused. In the first incident, Uran police has booked a crane operator for causing death by negligence of a surveyor at a container yard in Jasai, Uran.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Dinesh Chaurasiya (26), was crushed to death after an empty container being airlifted by the crane operator collapsed. The incident happened at 8.30 pm on Wednesday when the empty container was brought into the yard by another driver identified as Santosh Laxman Andhale (41).

In the statement given to the police by Andhale, the accident is stated to have occurred due to the negligence of the crane operator. The crane operator has allegedly failed to check into the locking system of the vehicle.

According to the police, the operator allegedly continued to air lift the empty container even when the locks were damaged. “ The right side lock was damaged which the crane operator was aware of. He saw the surveyor standing below and supervising the process and yet no precaution was taken,” said a police official from Uran police station.

In the second incident reported, a man walking into an under construction building in Taloja fell to his death from an open duct meant for the lift. The deceased was later identified as Pravin Dilip Shinde (36). Taloja police booked the contractor identified as Pankaj Patoliya (45) for causing death by negligence.

Read Also Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

The deceased is identified as Pravin Dilip Shinde (36) The deceased is identified as Pravin Dilip Shinde (36). “We are investigating why the deceased had gone to the said place. It is a nine storeyed building and there were no safety measures taken to ensure no one falls into the duct,” a police official from Taloj police station said. In both the incidents, the case has been registered under section 106 (death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).