 Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Vaibhav Gamre, 28, and Anand Ingale, 21, were thrown off the bridge by the force of the impact, the police said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed into barricades on Goregaon bridge on Monday morning, police said.

Vaibhav Gamre, 28, and Anand Ingale, 21, were thrown off the bridge by the force of the impact, the police said.

The police transported the victims to the HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East), where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The Goregaon police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 5 Assailants In Kalyan
article-image

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the motorcycle belonged to Gamre, although it was not clear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The accident took place near MTNL. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side barricades. The two men fell from the Goregaon East-West flyover, landing near the MTNL junction on SV Road in Goregaon (West).

Both men died on the spot. An unidentified individual reported the accident to the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the victims have been handed over to the families, Senior Inspector Dilip Bhosale said. An ADR has been registered and further probe is underway, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath...

'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath...

Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai Promises Enhanced Security for Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai Promises Enhanced Security for Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...

Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Quality Checks With Core Testing On Cement Concrete Roads

Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Quality Checks With Core Testing On Cement Concrete Roads

Child Trafficking Case: Three Months After Rescue, Ordeal Of 9 Kids Still Not Over As Mumbai Police...

Child Trafficking Case: Three Months After Rescue, Ordeal Of 9 Kids Still Not Over As Mumbai Police...