Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Mumbai: Two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed into barricades on Goregaon bridge on Monday morning, police said.

Vaibhav Gamre, 28, and Anand Ingale, 21, were thrown off the bridge by the force of the impact, the police said.

The police transported the victims to the HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East), where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The Goregaon police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the motorcycle belonged to Gamre, although it was not clear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. The accident took place near MTNL. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side barricades. The two men fell from the Goregaon East-West flyover, landing near the MTNL junction on SV Road in Goregaon (West).

Both men died on the spot. An unidentified individual reported the accident to the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the victims have been handed over to the families, Senior Inspector Dilip Bhosale said. An ADR has been registered and further probe is underway, he said.