Mumbai Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 5 Assailants In Kalyan

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by four to five assailants in Kalyan (East) on Monday evening. The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sandeep Rathod, who lived alone in the Mahalaxmi area of Kalyan.

The incident took place on a 100-foot road in Kalyan (East) when Rathod and two friends were on a motorcycle. Rathod was riding pillion and the three were going to a wine shop. The assailants, armed with sharp weapons, attacked him on the busy road.

Police said that they were rushed to the spot after locals alerted them about the murder. They found Rathod in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Kolsewadi police registered a case against three and four unknown persons. They are carrying out further investigation. The police have have formed a five-team to trace the accused. One of the teams is scanning CCTV footage installed near the vicinity. They collected blood stains and other evidence from the spot.

“Rathod worked labourer in at timber outlet. He was going to his workplace when five assailants – three on a motorcycle and two in an auto-rickshaw – attacked him,” said Ashok Kadam, inspector at Kolsewadi police station.

The assailants, whose faces were covered with handkerchiefs, used a knife and a chopper to kill him, he said.

“It seems that they were aware of his daily routine for the last few days and hatched a plan to kill him. On July 1, they executed the murder. Upon investigation, we discovered that a murder case was lodged against Rathod in Manpada police station and he was released on bail, while an attempt to murder case was lodged against Rathod’s five to six accomplices a year ago at Manpada Police station. We possibly have reason to suspect that it was an old rivalry that led to the murder. We found out the name of the accused and will nab them soon."

Police said that the multiple stabbing was found on Rathod’s body. The body was handed over to his family members for final rites.