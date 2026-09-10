Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Autorickshaw Driver Killed, 2 Women Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Agri Koli Village In CBD Belapur

A collision involving two cars and an autorickshaw on the CBD Belapur flyover left one person dead and two seriously injured | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 10, 2026: An autorickshaw driver was killed and two young women were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident involving two cars and an autorickshaw on the railway flyover near Agri Koli village in CBD Belapur on Tuesday evening.

The CBD Belapur police have registered a case against the driver of one of the cars and taken him into custody.

Accident On Railway Flyover

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm on September 8 when advocate Sachin Parulkar (49), a resident of Pune, was driving his Celerio car (MH 14 MF 8194) towards Sector 15, CBD Belapur.

When his car reached the downward stretch of the railway flyover near Agri Koli village, a Chevrolet car (MH 05 AX 2102), allegedly being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into his vehicle from behind.

The impact pushed Parulkar's car into an autorickshaw (MH 43 CA 4225) travelling ahead. The autorickshaw overturned, seriously injuring its driver, Dhanraj Ramesh Kasbe (50), who died at the spot.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet car, Samidha Mahesh Kashid (21) and Nidhi Yogesh Lala (19), also sustained serious injuries in the crash. The accident caused extensive damage to Parulkar's car and the autorickshaw.

Police Investigation Underway

A police officer said, “The case has been registered against the Chevrolet driver, who was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.”

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Following the accident, the CBD Belapur police registered a case against Chevrolet driver Abhiraj Kailas Kasbe (21) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. He was taken into custody and further legal action is underway.

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