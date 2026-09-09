Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Woman Lawyer Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Navi Mumbai International Airport

Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle involved in the fatal crash near NMIA | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 9, 2026: A 32-year-old woman lawyer was killed after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle while she was out for a walk on a service road near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The driver fled the spot without stopping to assist the critically injured woman, prompting the International Airport police to launch an investigation to identify the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Devendra Goswami (32), a resident of Dwarka Shivam Society in Karanjade Sector 2A. Priya was practising law and had gone for her routine walk near the airport on Monday night.

The accident occurred at around 8.45 pm when Priya had parked her car along the service road and started walking from Waghiwali towards Chinchpada. An unidentified vehicle approaching from behind at high speed allegedly knocked her down.

Police Launch Hit-And-Run Probe

Priya sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the road. Other motorists who noticed her rushed her to a hospital, but she had died before receiving treatment.

The driver allegedly fled immediately after the accident without providing medical assistance or informing the police. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the International Airport police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are investigating the case further and checking CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle and the accused driver. Further investigation is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Deepali Patil of the International Airport police station.

Police Examine Accident Circumstances

Police are also examining whether Priya's dark-coloured clothing made her difficult to spot in the poorly lit stretch. She was wearing her walking shoes and had worn her headphones for the walk, said police. However, the exact circumstances leading to the accident will be established through the investigation.

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The lack of CCTV cameras on parts of the service road is proving to be a challenge for investigators. Police are checking footage from nearby locations and other possible routes to trace the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

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