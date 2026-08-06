Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Man Dies After Eeco Hits Trailer In Panvel; Driver Booked For Allegedly Fleeing Scene

Panvel City Police have launched a search for a trailer driver accused of fleeing after a fatal crash near Nandgaon bridge | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 5, 2026: A 26-year-old man was killed after a speeding Maruti Eeco rammed into the rear of a trailer that allegedly applied sudden brakes near Nandgaon bridge in Panvel during the early hours of Tuesday.

The trailer driver fled the spot without assisting the injured or informing the police. Panvel City Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver and launched a search to trace him.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.30 am on August 4 when complainant Shivam Shankar Thakur (26), a resident of Murud, was driving a Maruti Eeco (MH-06-BY-8941) from Panvel towards Murud. Sushil Damodar Bhayde was seated beside him in the front passenger seat.

Accident Near Nandgaon Bridge

As the vehicle approached the Nandgaon bridge, the trailer travelling ahead allegedly applied sudden brakes without any warning or indication, resulting in the Eeco crashing into its rear. The impact left Bhayde critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident.

Police said the trailer driver abandoned the scene without providing medical assistance to the injured or reporting the incident to authorities, in violation of legal requirements.

Police Launch Search

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified trailer driver under Sections 106(1), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 184 and 134(a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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"The trailer driver allegedly failed to follow traffic safety norms, fled the scene after the accident and did not render assistance to the victim. We have registered a case and are making efforts to identify and trace the absconding driver," a Panvel City Police officer said.

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