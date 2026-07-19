Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Cyclist Killed After Speeding Car Allegedly Rams Him On Palm Beach Road; Driver Held

A 51-year-old cyclist died after a speeding car allegedly hit him from behind on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 18, 2026: A 51-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed after a speeding car allegedly rammed into him from behind on Palm Beach Road near Sai Baba Temple Chowk in Ghansoli on Friday morning. Rabale Police have taken the car driver into custody and registered a case against him for causing death by negligent driving.

The deceased has been identified as Parshuram Nagnath Haranshikare (51), a resident of Golden Nagar, Talavali Naka. According to police, he was cycling from Talavali towards Koparkhairane via Palm Beach Road at around 8 am when the accident occurred.

Cyclist Hit From Behind

As Haranshikare reached Sai Baba Temple Chowk in Ghansoli, a speeding car (MH-04-MR-1444) allegedly hit his bicycle from behind with great force, throwing him onto the road and leaving him critically injured.

Local residents rushed him to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi. Owing to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund for advanced treatment. However, doctors declared him dead at 10:50 am while he was undergoing treatment.

Driver Booked, Probe Underway

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car driver, identified as Kashinath Bodkhe (55), was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner at the time of the accident.

"Initial investigation indicates that the cyclist was hit from behind by the car. A case has been registered, the accused driver has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway," a Rabale Police officer said.

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Rabale Police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 106(1), 125(d), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

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