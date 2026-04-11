Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Bulker Rams Scooter In Kalamboli

Fatal accident in Kalamboli as speeding bulker hits scooter, killing one and injuring another | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 11: A 26-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding bulker rammed into their scooter in Kalamboli on Friday afternoon. The Kalamboli Police have registered a case against the bulker driver and initiated further investigation.

Victim identified, one injured

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Suraj Yadav (26), while the injured pillion rider, Shailesh Sahani (22), is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Both residents of Kalamboli, the duo were travelling on a scooter (MH 46 CD 4656) around 4:15 pm along the main road near A.R.K. Tyres at Kalamboli Circle when the accident occurred.

Accident details

According to police, a speeding bulker driven by Lavkush Jaiswal (34) lost control and rammed into their scooter with force. Yadav sustained critical injuries and succumbed shortly after, while Sahani suffered serious injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.

“A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer from Kalamboli Police Station said.

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Case registered under BNS and MV Act

The accused has been booked under Sections 106(1), 281, and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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