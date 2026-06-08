Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Another Body Found In Digha's British-Era Dam, Residents Demand Urgent Safety Measures

Fresh Fatality At Digha's British-Era Dam Sparks Renewed Calls For Stronger Safety Measures In Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 8: The discovery of another body in the waters of the British-era dam at Ilthanpada in Digha on Monday has once again raised serious concerns about safety at the site. Notably, a 20-year-old youth had drowned in the same dam just 10 days ago.

Following yet another death at the location, local residents have expressed strong anger over the alleged failure of authorities to implement effective safety measures despite repeated tragedies.

Recent incidents at the dam

On May 28, Sai Kailas Bankar (20), who had gone swimming in the Khandi Lake area of the dam at Digha’s Ilthanpada, drowned in the water. In a similar incident, at around 9 a.m. on June 8, residents noticed the body of a man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, floating in the dam.

Upon receiving information, officers from Rabale MIDC Police Station, along with the fire brigade, rushed to the spot. Fire personnel retrieved the body from the water, and it was subsequently sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The identity of the deceased youth has not yet been established. Rabale MIDC Police have registered an accidental death case and are currently working to identify the victim.

Residents demand action

"The historic British-era dam, located within the limits of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, is increasingly being viewed by residents and visitors as a death trap. The recurring incidents have raised serious questions about the safety of tourists and local visitors who frequent the area," said a resident from the area. As many as eight people have reportedly lost their lives due to drowning at the site over the past year.

Residents have accused both the civic administration and police authorities of failing to prevent repeated accidents and loss of life. They have demanded the installation of sturdy safety railings around the main and high-risk sections of the dam, along with adequate warning and cautionary signboards to alert visitors about potential dangers.

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Citizens have also called for stricter security arrangements, including the deployment of security guards and increased police presence to prevent unauthorised access to hazardous areas around the dam.

Despite the continued fatalities, residents allege that no meaningful preventive measures have been taken by the municipal authorities.

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