Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit By BMC Garbage Vehicle At Turbhe Junction; Residents Demand Pedestrian Bridge

Residents protest at Turbhe Store junction after a fatal accident reignites concerns over pedestrian safety and the delayed flyover | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 27, 2026: A 50-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage collection vehicle while crossing the Thane-Belapur Road near Turbhe railway station on Monday evening, bringing the spotlight back on the lack of pedestrian safety at the accident-prone Turbhe Store junction. According to local residents, 23 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in road accidents at the spot over the past 10 years.

The deceased, Chhaya Gaikwad, a resident of Turbhe Store, was crossing the road at around 5 pm to reach her home when the garbage vehicle, heading towards Thane, hit her. She died on the spot.

Residents Demand Immediate Safety Measures

Following the accident, angry residents staged a road blockade, demanding immediate measures to prevent further fatalities. They called for the completion of the long-pending flyover, construction of a temporary pedestrian bridge and better traffic management at the busy junction.

“The authorities are waiting for another person to die before taking action. People have been losing their lives while crossing this road for years, yet there is still no safe facility for pedestrians. How many more lives will it take for the administration to wake up?” said Santosh Jadhav, a Turbhe resident.

The protest disrupted traffic on the Thane-Belapur Road during the evening rush hour. Turbhe police and traffic police personnel intervened and persuaded the protesters to clear the road, following which traffic movement was restored.

Junction Records Fatal Accidents

The Turbhe Store junction is a busy stretch used daily by thousands of workers, students and local residents. In the absence of a safe pedestrian crossing, people are forced to negotiate fast-moving traffic, putting schoolchildren and senior citizens at particular risk. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the danger posed by the stretch.

Flyover Project Faces Delays

To ease congestion and reduce accidents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) approved a 560-metre-long, four-lane flyover in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 41 crore. The contract was awarded to Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

However, the project has been delayed due to several hurdles, including an MIDC sewer line running beneath the road, design-related complications and administrative delays. Work had stopped midway before resuming after the revised design received approval from IIT Bombay. Despite the resumption, construction has progressed slowly, leaving the flyover incomplete five years after it was initiated.

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Ongoing construction has also affected traffic movement, with congestion worsening during morning and evening peak hours. Residents have demanded that the civic administration expedite the flyover and provide a temporary pedestrian crossing facility immediately to prevent further loss of life.

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