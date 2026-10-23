Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Speeding Trailer Runs Over Scooter Near APMC Market

The APMC police have registered a case against a trailer driver after a collision near Annapurna Chowk claimed the life of a teenager travelling with his father | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 22, 2026: A 17-year-old boy was crushed under the rear wheels of a speeding trailer after it rammed into the scooter he was travelling on with his father near Annapurna Chowk in the APMC Market area on Wednesday evening. The boy’s father was thrown onto the roadside in the impact, while the teenager died of his injuries.

Teenager Identified As Mankhurd Resident

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Jaggu Chavan, a resident of Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd. According to the police, Ajay was travelling to Vashi with his father, Jaggu Sardar Chavan, on a Honda Activa scooter.

Trailer Rams Into Scooter From Behind

The two were heading from Orange Circle towards Turbhe Naka when the accident occurred near the Annapurna signal and traffic police chowky in the APMC Market area.

A speeding trailer approaching from behind rammed into their scooter, throwing Jaggu Chavan onto the roadside. Ajay fell beneath the trailer’s rear wheels and sustained critical injuries.

Doctors Declare Boy Dead At Hospital

Police personnel rushed to the spot and took Ajay to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him dead.

“The trailer rammed into the scooter from behind, causing the teenager to fall under its rear wheels. He sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. We have registered a case against the trailer driver, and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Heavy Vehicles Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety risks posed by heavy vehicles moving at high speeds in the busy APMC Market area.

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APMC Police Begin Investigation

The APMC police have registered a case against the trailer driver under relevant sections of law. Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Mohite is investigating the case.

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