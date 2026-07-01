Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Man Dies After Bedroom Ceiling Slab Collapses In Kamothe Apartment

A bedroom ceiling slab collapsed inside a Kamothe apartment, killing a 45-year-old resident as authorities began an investigation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 1: A 45-year-old man was killed after the ceiling slab of his bedroom collapsed on him while he was asleep at his apartment in Kamothe during the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Prakash Lokhande (45), a resident of Flat No. 101, A Wing, Sai Siddhi Apartment, Sector 10, Kamothe.

According to the Kamothe police, Lokhande had gone to sleep at around 1 am. At approximately 5.15 am, a portion of the bedroom ceiling slab suddenly gave way and fell on him, causing severe head injuries. He was initially rushed to Criti Care Lifeline Hospital and was later shifted to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 9.02 am.

Investigation Underway

Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and conducted the inquest. The body was sent to Panvel Sub-District Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to his brother, Rakesh Prakash Lokhande, for the last rites.

Following the incident, the Kamothe Fire Department rushed to the spot, while officials from the Kamothe Ward Committee also inspected the building. The collapse occurred in Flat No. 101 on the first floor of Sai Siddhi Society in Sector 10.

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According to civic officials, the residential building received its Occupancy Certificate (OC) around 15 years ago. The exact cause of the slab collapse is yet to be determined.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. The cause of the slab collapse is being investigated, and further investigation is underway," said Senior Police Inspector Jyoti Deshmukh of Kamothe Police Station.

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