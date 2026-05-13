Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 43-Year-Old Nepalese Man Dies By Suicide At Vashi Ground; Police Suspect Alcohol Addiction And Stress

Vashi police conduct an investigation at the NMSA ground after a Nepalese man was found hanging from a tree in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 13: A 43-year-old Nepalese man died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree at the NMSA ground in Vashi, with the incident coming to light on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rupbahadur Kunwar, and while the exact reason behind the suicide remains unclear, police suspect alcohol addiction may have played a role.

According to police, Kunwar was a native of Nepal and had been residing in Navi Mumbai for the past few years for work. He had reportedly developed a severe alcohol addiction and had been living in unstable conditions, often staying wherever he could after drinking over the past few months.

Body discovered by security guards

At around 6 am on Tuesday, security guards at the NMSA ground noticed Kunwar hanging from a tree and alerted the authorities. Upon receiving information, Vashi police rushed to the spot and took custody of the body.

As Kunwar did not have any identification documents on him, his identity was established with the help of members of the Nepalese community. The body was later handed over to his relatives.

Police register ADR in the case

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. The deceased had no identification on him, and his identity was confirmed with the help of fellow Nepalese nationals. Prima facie, alcohol addiction and stress appear to be possible factors behind the incident,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

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Police suspect that Kunwar may have gone to the ground on Monday night in an inebriated state and later died by suicide under stress late at night. Further investigation is underway.

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