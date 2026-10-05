Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Bhandup Man Killed, Wife Injured After Motorcycle Allegedly Hit By Speeding Car In Panvel

A motorcycle-borne couple travelling to Dapoli was involved in a fatal collision with a car at Girwale Phata in Panvel | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 5, 2026: A 40-year-old Bhandup man was killed and his wife critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly rammed by a speeding car on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway at Girwale Phata in Panvel early Sunday morning.

The deceased, Mahendra Tukaram Karkar, was travelling to Dapoli in Ratnagiri with his wife Mrinali Karkar (38) when the accident occurred at around 5 am. The couple was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe with serious injuries. Mahendra died while undergoing treatment, while his wife continues to receive treatment.

Collision At Girwale Phata

According to Panvel City police, the couple had left their home in Konkan Nagar, Bhandup West, around 4 am on Mahendra's Honda Shine motorcycle. When they reached Girwale Phata, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio, allegedly travelling at high speed from the Pen side, was suddenly turned by its driver, resulting in a collision with the motorcycle.

“The collision left both the motorcyclists seriously injured. We have registered a case against the car driver and are conducting further investigation,” a police officer said.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Against Driver

Mahendra, who worked as a ward boy at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, lived with his wife and daughter in Bhandup West.

Panvel City police have registered a case against the Celerio driver under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/