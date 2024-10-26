Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3, Including Elderly Couple, Killed After Car Crashes Into Parked Dumper On Vashi Bridge

Emergency responders at the site of the tragic accident on Vashi Bridge where a car crashed into a parked dumper, resulting in three deaths | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Second in a week, accident involving a stationed heavy vehicle, claims lives again. On Friday wee hours, three in a taxi including an elderly couple died after the taxi rammed onto a stationed dumper. The speeding Ertiga car was heading towards Mumbai when it collided with a dumper parked on the Vashi Creek Bridge on the Sion-Panvel road.

The deceased include Chandrakant Kadgenchi (67) and his wife Sheela Chandrakant Kadgenchi (62), along with Ertiga driver Ganesh Uday Singh Bhosale (30). The Kadgenchi couple resided in Bibwewadi, Pune and Bhosale was a resident of Wai in Satara.

They were traveling to Mumbai in a private Ertiga car late Thursday night to visit their daughter in Mumbai. At around 3:45 am, their Ertiga car reached the Vashi Creek Bridge on the Sion-Panvel road. The dumper parked on the bridge was not noticed by the speeding Ertiga car driver as a result of which, the car crashed into the dumper, severely injuring both Ganesh Bhosale and the Kadgenchi couple.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Vashi police and traffic police rushed to the scene and promptly took the injured to the hospital. However, all three succumbed to their injuries.

“It was found that the dumper driver carelessly parked the vehicle on the Vashi Creek Bridge, where parking is prohibited, leading to the collision that resulted in the three deaths,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

The officer also added that the entire stretch on Vashi Bridge is a no parking zone. The driver of the dumper stopped his vehicle to check whether the tyres are punctured when the Ertiga car came along and crashed onto the dumper

“The couple were retired and often travelled to meet their daughter. They have one more daughter in Pune. The driver is married and has two sons aged 6 months and 2.5 years old. Relatives had come to claim their bodies,” the officer said. The driver of the dumper was detained following the accident.

A similar accident was reported on Sunday at Sion-Panvel road at Juinagar. Three custom officers who were returning from their night shift at Airport, met with the accident after the car driver rammed onto a parked tempo on the road side.

Of the three officers who worked as Superintendent, one died and two others were injured. Nerul police had booked the tempo driver for negligently parking his tempo without putting up parking lights or any signs to indicate that the tempo was stand still and not moving.