Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Advocate Killed After Dumper Runs Over Him In Kharghar, Protests Erupt; Driver Detained

Residents protest in Kharghar after a fatal dumper accident kills a 28-year-old advocate | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, May 4: A 28-year-old advocate died after being run over by a tanker in Kharghar on Monday evening, triggering protests by angry residents who blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the driver.

Fatal accident in Kharghar

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm in Sector 12, Kharghar, when the victim, identified as Mahesh Ashok Lohar, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend Shubham.

As they passed near Vardhman Jewellers, a speeding dumper hit their bike, causing Lohar to fall under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle. He was crushed on the spot, while his friend fell aside and survived.

Driver flees, protests erupt

Following the accident, the tanker driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled, further fuelling public outrage. As news spread, a large number of residents gathered, and Lohar’s relatives refused to allow the body to be moved until the accused driver was traced and strict action assured.

Alleging delay in police response—over an hour after the incident—locals staged a sit-in protest on the road, leading to complete traffic paralysis in the area during peak evening hours.

"The friends of the deceased from Vashi had reached before Kharghar Police could reach the spot," local corporator Leena Garad, who also reached the spot, said. She further said that the deceased Lohar was a resident of Sector 12, Kharghar, and was soon to get married.

Police action and restoration of order

Senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Kadam and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi from Kharghar Police Station, rushed to the spot along with additional force. Riot control police were also deployed as tensions escalated.

After prolonged efforts, police managed to pacify the crowd, and the situation returned to normal around 7:30 pm. According to sources, the accused driver was later caught by locals and handed over to the police.

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Driver in custody, probe underway

The incident caused massive traffic congestion in Kharghar, with police working to clear the backlog. "We have the dumper driver in our custody and the procedure to arrest him has been initiated," ACP Kadam said.

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