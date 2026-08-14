Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Panvel Man Drowns While Swimming At Pandavkada Waterfall In Kharghar | VIDEO

CIDCO firefighters carry out a difficult monsoon rescue operation at Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar after a 24-year-old Panvel resident drowned while swimming beneath the falls | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 13, 2026: In the third such incident this monsoon at Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar, a 24-year-old man drowned while swimming in the pool beneath the falls.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ramjit Vishwakarma (24), a resident of Navnath Nagar in the Forest Colony area of Panvel and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Aditya had visited Pandavkada at around 1.30 pm with his brother Ayush Ramjit Vishwakarma (22) and two other friends. The group had come to the waterfall for leisure. Aditya entered the pool beneath the waterfall to swim but drowned.

Heavy Rain Hampered Rescue Operation

The Kharghar fire brigade received the information at around 2.15 pm. A fire jeep and a team of firefighters immediately rushed to the spot. Heavy rain was lashing the area and a large volume of water was flowing down the waterfall, making the rescue operation difficult.

Firefighters initially searched the water using ropes but could not locate the victim. They subsequently entered the water and conducted a thorough search. Aditya was eventually found trapped in a crevice between rocks at a depth of around 10 to 12 feet.

“Our team faced difficult conditions as heavy rain and the strong flow of water from the waterfall made the search challenging. After a thorough search, the man was found trapped between rocks at a depth of around 10 to 12 feet. We safely pulled him out, placed him on a stretcher and brought him down from the hill,” said Prashant Darekar, fire officer at the Kharghar fire station.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

Aditya was handed over to an ambulance waiting at the spot and shifted to a hospital. However, he was declared dead.

Personnel from the Kharghar police station were present at the spot. Police have registered an accidental death report and further investigation is underway.

The rescue operation was carried out by CIDCO Kharghar fire station personnel Prashant Darekar, firemen Suraj Patil, Pritam Patil, Chetan Pawar and Kaustubh Vaydande.

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The incident again highlights the dangers of entering the water at the waterfall during the rainy season. Despite warnings about strong currents and rapidly rising water levels, visitors continue to enter the water, often putting their lives at risk.

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