Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Unidentified Men Killed In Hit-And-Run On Panvel–JNPT Road; Driver Absconding

Panvel City Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two unidentified men near Jambhulpada | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 29: Two unidentified men were killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on the busy Panvel–JNPT Road near the Jambhulpada junction on Sunday night. The driver fled the scene without stopping to help the victims, and the Panvel City Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding motorist.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm when the two men were reportedly crossing the road near Jambhulpada. The speeding vehicle struck them, leaving both critically injured. They were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared them dead before treatment.

Driver Flees Scene

Police said the driver neither assisted the victims nor informed the authorities before fleeing the spot.

The identities of the deceased remain unknown, as no identification documents or personal belongings were found on them. A mobile phone recovered from the victims was switched off, making identification difficult.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Pedestrians Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Turbhe And Nhava Sheva

Police Probe Underway

Investigators suspect the deceased were natives of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar and believe they were attempting to cross the road when the accident occurred. Further investigation is underway.

"Efforts are on to identify the deceased and trace the offending vehicle. We are examining available CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the vehicle's identity and apprehend the driver," a police officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/