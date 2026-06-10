Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Pedestrians Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Turbhe And Nhava Sheva

Two fatal road accidents in Navi Mumbai claimed the lives of pedestrians, prompting police investigations in Turbhe and Nhava Sheva | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 9: Two pedestrians lost their lives in separate road accidents in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. An unidentified pedestrian was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding tipper truck in the Turbhe MIDC area, while a 45-year-old man died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Nhava Sheva.

Turbhe MIDC accident

In the first incident, a tipper truck (MH-03-DV-9365) belonging to Ashok Leyland hit an unidentified pedestrian, aged between 30 and 35 years, from behind on the HPCL Road in Shiravane MIDC at around 9:30 pm.

The victim died instantly after the truck's wheel ran over him. The driver, identified as Mohammad Jafar Noor Ahmad Qureshi (26), a resident of Govandi, fled the scene but was later detained by Turbhe Police. A case has been registered against him.

Nhava Sheva accident

In the second incident, Gorakh Dattu Devkate (45) was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sonali village under the jurisdiction of Nhava Sheva Police Station at around 2:15 pm. He sustained severe injuries, including fractures to both legs, and succumbed to his injuries while being taken for medical treatment.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot along with the vehicle, and Nhava Sheva Police have launched a search to trace the accused.

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Investigations ongoing

Cases have been registered at the respective police stations, and further investigation is underway.

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