Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Boys Aged 9 And 10 Drown In Vashi's Kopri Lake While Retrieving Money Offered During Navratri Immersion | AI

Navi Mumbai: Two boys aged nine and 10 drowned in Kopri village lake in Vashi on Wednesday morning after entering the water to retrieve money thrown into the lake during Navratri immersion rituals. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Sujit Gupta (9) and Golu Mansoori (10).

Incident Occurs After Immersion

The incident occurred around 10.30 am, a day after Goddess Durga idols and ghat pots were immersed in the lake. Both boys, residents of Kopri village, had entered the water along with their friends to collect the money offered during the immersion rituals. However, they misjudged the depth of the water and drowned.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched a search operation. The bodies of both boys were subsequently recovered from the lake and sent to Vashi Hospital for further procedures.

Accidental Death Report Registered

“An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the incident. Further procedures are being carried out,” a police official said.

The tragedy has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the lake, where children reportedly frequently enter the water to swim. Local residents said they had previously demanded the deployment of security guards at the site to prevent children from entering the lake unsupervised.

Questions have also been raised over whether security personnel were present at the time of the incident, whether adequate measures had been taken to restrict access to the water and whether warning signboards had been installed at dangerous spots.

With water bodies witnessing large crowds during religious festivals and immersion rituals, residents have called for stricter monitoring and adequate safety measures to prevent such incidents.

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