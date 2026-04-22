Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 18-Year-Old Student Drowns In Palsdari Dam During Karjat Field Trip; Body Found Next Day

Student from Navi Mumbai drowns in Palsdari dam during Karjat trip, body recovered next morning | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, April 22: An 18-year-old college student from Navi Mumbai drowned in a dam at Palsdari in Karjat during a field trip on Tuesday evening, with his body recovered on Wednesday morning.

Student identified

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Deepak Thapar (18), a student of Bharati Vidyapeeth College, Kharghar, and a resident of Ghansoli. His father, Deepak Madanlal Thapar (52), is employed with a private company.

Field trip turns tragic

According to police, Thapar had travelled to Karjat with fellow students for a college project on April 21. After completing their work, the vehicle carrying him and five others broke down at Palsdari, leaving the group stranded.

Incident at dam

While two of his friends went to Khopoli to bring a mechanic, Thapar and two others stayed back near the dam. During this time, he entered the water for a swim and reportedly completed two rounds before venturing in for a third, during which he drowned and failed to resurface.

Search operation and recovery

"A search operation was immediately launched but yielded no results, following which a missing report was registered at Karjat Police Station. The search resumed early on Wednesday and at around 8.45 am, his body was located and retrieved from the dam," SDPO Rahul Gaikwad said.

He was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Karjat, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police advisory and probe

“Primary findings suggest the student drowned while swimming in the dam. We urge visitors to avoid entering water bodies without proper safety measures,” Gaikwad added.

An accidental death report has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officers conducted the inquest panchnama, and the post-mortem was carried out at the Karjat sub-district hospital.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Youth Drowns Retrieving Cricket Ball, Body Recovered After Search Operation

Rescue efforts

Help Foundation volunteers had conducted the search operation and found the body on Wednesday morning. "No matter how skilled a swimmer one may be, entering an unfamiliar water body without understanding its internal currents can be dangerous and should be avoided," Gurunath Sathelkar, founder of Help Foundation, said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/