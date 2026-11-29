The fatal crash occurred near the T.S. Chanakya signal while the teenager was travelling towards Vashi | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 28, 2026: A 16-year-old boy died after the speeding scooter he was riding crashed into a road divider near the T.S. Chanakya signal on Palm Beach Road in the early hours of Saturday. The accident occurred at around 4.30 am when he was travelling from Karave village towards Vashi.

The deceased, identified as Krishkumar Kumodaranjan Prasad (16), was a resident of Karave village in Seawoods. According to the Nerul police, the teenager lost control of the scooter while riding at high speed after crossing the T.S. Chanakya signal towards Vashi. The vehicle scraped against the road divider on the right side, throwing him onto the road.

"The preliminary findings indicate that the minor was riding the scooter at high speed and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it crashing into the road divider. He sustained critical injuries in the accident," a police official said.

Teenager Rushed To Hospital

Krishkumar was riding his friend's scooter (MH 43 CL 1349) at the time of the accident. The front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged in the impact.

After receiving information from the police control room, a team of beat marshals from Nerul police station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured teenager to D.Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead.

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Police Register Case

The Nerul police have registered a case against the deceased minor under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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