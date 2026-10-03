Navi Mumbai Traffic Updates: Thane-Belapur Road To Shut On 4 Nights For Airoli-Katai Naka Flyover Girder Work; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Motorists will be diverted through alternative routes while MMRDA installs flyover girders near Airoli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 3, 2026: Residents and motorists using the Thane-Belapur Road are likely to face inconvenience on four nights this month as traffic will be shut between 11 pm and 6 am for girder installation work on the Airoli-Katai Naka flyover.

The road will remain closed during the night of October 4 and from October 9 to 11, with the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announcing diversions for vehicles travelling between Thane and Belapur.

Girder Installation Work

The restrictions have been imposed to facilitate the installation of girders by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) near the Bharat Bijlee and Siemens companies in Airoli. The work is part of the final-stage construction of the Airoli-Katai Naka flyover.

While the traffic police have appealed to motorists to plan their journeys and use the designated alternative routes, residents who regularly commute through the stretch are likely to have to take longer routes during the closure.

“Residents and motorists should avoid the restricted stretch during the specified hours and use the designated alternative routes. The diversions have been planned to keep traffic moving while ensuring safety during the girder installation work,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade.

Diversion Routes Announced

Six-wheelers and larger vehicles travelling from Thane towards Belapur will be diverted from Mukund Company in Digha through the internal MIDC roads. Four-wheelers will have to turn right at Bharat Bijlee Chowk, take a left at Airoli Fire Brigade Chowk and proceed via Khedekar Chowk.

For vehicles travelling from Belapur towards Thane, the diversion will be through the Rabale Naka signal, from where motorists will have to turn right and use the internal MIDC roads via Mukund Company.

Vehicles travelling from Belapur towards Thane via Patni will have to take the Rabale Naka-Diva Gaon Circle-Patni Road route.

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Parking Restrictions Imposed

The traffic department has also prohibited parking on the affected stretch during the restricted hours. MMRDA vehicles engaged in the flyover work have been exempted from the restrictions.

Residents have been advised to factor in the diversions while planning late-night travel and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

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