Navi Mumbai Traffic Restrictions Announced On Thane-Belapur Road From May 27 For MMRDA Bridge Work; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Motorists in Navi Mumbai will face overnight diversions on Thane-Belapur Road during MMRDA bridge construction work near Rabale | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 25: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Thane-Belapur Road in Navi Mumbai from the night of May 27 to the morning of June 4 due to bridge construction work being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) near Bharat Bijlee and Siemens Company in Rabale.

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification announcing temporary closure of the affected stretch for all vehicles, except MMRDA vehicles engaged in the work.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade, girders will be installed on the bridge in phases between 11 pm and 6 am over a total of 14 nights. The work will be carried out from May 27 to June 4 within the jurisdiction of the Rabale Traffic Branch.

Diversions planned during night work

The traffic police said the temporary closure is necessary to ensure public safety and avoid traffic congestion during the construction activity.

As per the diversion plan, heavy vehicles with six or more wheels travelling on the Thane-Belapur Road will be diverted from Mukund Company through the internal MIDC roads towards their destinations.

Four-wheelers will be diverted from Bharat Bijlee Junction towards Fire Brigade Junction and then via Khedekar Chowk before proceeding further.

Vehicles travelling from Belapur towards Thane will be diverted from Rabale Naka Signal through the internal MIDC roads via Mukund Company.

Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Belapur to Thane via the Patni route will be diverted through Rabale Naka, Diva Gaon Circle and the Patni route towards Thane.

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The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to use the designated alternative routes and cooperate with authorities during the period of the bridge work.

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