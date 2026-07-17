Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Launch 'Police Adopt A School' Campaign To Promote Road Safety Among Students

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have launched a school adoption campaign to teach road safety through interactive activities and practical demonstrations | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 16: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have launched the 'Police Adopt a School: Police Child Safety Campaign' across the commissionerate to instil road safety awareness among schoolchildren and foster stronger ties between the police and the community.

Schools To Be Adopted

The initiative, introduced under the Road Safety and Child Safety Initiative 2026, comes in response to rapid urbanisation, expanding infrastructure and increasing traffic congestion in the city. The objective is to inculcate traffic discipline among children from an early age while encouraging them to become responsible road users and ambassadors of road safety within their families.

Under the programme, every traffic division in Navi Mumbai will adopt schools within its jurisdiction. A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) or another designated officer will serve as the nodal officer for each school and will be required to visit at least once every week to conduct interactive awareness sessions.

Rather than limiting the programme to lectures, the Traffic Police have planned activity-based learning. School grounds will be converted into mock road layouts with zebra crossings and traffic signals using chalk or tape, allowing students to learn traffic rules through practical demonstrations and games.

Interactive Road Safety Programme

The initiative also introduces the 'Junior Traffic Police' programme, under which students demonstrating discipline and a sound understanding of traffic regulations will be selected as Junior Traffic Police representatives in their respective classes. Schools will also organise drawing, elocution and slogan-writing competitions on road safety, with winners receiving prizes from police officials.

The campaign seeks to improve police-public relations by removing fear of the police among children and reinforcing the message that police officers are guides and friends. Students will also receive progress booklets, which will be reviewed periodically by the designated police officers to monitor participation and learning.

Officials expect the programme to influence parents as well, with children encouraging family members to wear helmets, fasten seat belts and follow traffic rules, contributing to the long-term goal of making Navi Mumbai an accident-free and disciplined city.

Focus On Safer School Zones

Traffic branches have also been directed to ensure smooth traffic movement outside schools during opening and closing hours. Where required, they will coordinate with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to install reflective signboards and speed breakers near school premises.

The campaign will include school bus drivers and attendants, who will also receive road safety awareness training.

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In addition to awareness programmes, students will be informed about penalties for traffic violations, including the provision that repeat offences can attract enhanced fines.

Each traffic branch has been instructed to submit a monthly report by the 30th of every month, detailing the number of schools covered, activities conducted, along with photographs and videos documenting the campaign.

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