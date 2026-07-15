Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Launch 'Adopt A School 2026-27' Initiative To Promote Road Safety Among Students

Traffic police conducted the first road safety awareness session under the 'Adopt A School 2026-27' initiative at New English School in Nhava | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has launched an innovative 'Adopt a School 2026–27' initiative to inculcate road safety awareness among schoolchildren from an early age by fostering sustained engagement between traffic police and educational institutions.

Monthly Road Safety Sessions

Under the initiative, every school falling within the jurisdiction of a traffic branch has been assigned to a designated traffic police officer, who will conduct monthly visits to educate students on traffic rules, safe road behaviour, and accident prevention.

"The programme aims to go beyond one-time awareness drives by creating continuous interaction with students, encouraging them to become responsible road users and road safety ambassadors within their families and communities," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade.

As part of the initiative, the Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch on Monday organised its first awareness session at New English School in Nhava, where Police Havaldar Sanjay Bote, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vaishali Galande, educated students about zebra crossings, traffic signals, helmet and seat belt use, and pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Long Term Safety Goal

The Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch has adopted 16 schools under the programme, with similar sessions planned in the remaining schools in phases. Designated officers will visit each school once every month to reinforce road safety messages and address students' queries.

Traffic police officials said the initiative is based on the belief that instilling traffic discipline in children at a young age can contribute to reducing road accidents in the long term.

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By empowering students to spread awareness among their families and peers, the programme seeks to build a culture of responsible road use under the message, "Safe Roads, Safe Life." Officials also expressed hope that the initiative could become a model for schools across Raigad district.

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