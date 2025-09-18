Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Enforce ‘No Parking’ & ‘Odd-Even’ Rules In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: In response to growing congestion and accident risks caused by indiscriminate roadside parking, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a permanent notification enforcing ‘No Parking’ and ‘Odd-Even’ rules across several stretches in Kharghar from September 18.

Officials said the shortage of designated parking spaces near market areas and metro stations had forced motorists to park vehicles haphazardly on both sides of the road. After repeated complaints from residents and site inspections, the new rules have been enforced under Sections 115, 116(1)(4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Permanent No Parking zones have now been marked in front of Ved Shree Housing Society to SN Park Housing Society in Belpada Sector 3, along a 100-metre stretch towards CBD Belapur. Another 100-metre stretch in Sector 35, outside Greenwooders Housing Society near Prashant Sweets Mart, has also been declared a No Parking area. In Sector 34C, a 100-metre stretch outside the main gate of Orient Plaza Housing Society has been covered by the order. The roads from Havare Mall Signal to Tawa Hotel Signal via Utsav Chowk, in both directions, have been notified as No Parking zones. Similarly, the road from Shilp Chowk to Green Heritage Housing Society in Sector 21 has been declared a permanent No Parking stretch on both sides.

Along with this, Odd-Even parking has been implemented on several busy roads, including the stretch from Shah Arcade to Hills Residency in Sector 6, from Surya Kiran Housing Society to Polaris Hospital in Sector 20, and from Nilkanth Sweets to Havare Mall Signal in Sector 20. The rules also apply on the stretch from Arm Avenue to Jalvayu Phase-2 in Sector 20, from Twins Tower to Prince Tower near Havare Splendor Road, and from Shubh Homes Tower to Kesar Garden Housing Society on the service road in Sector 20. In Belpada, Odd-Even parking has been mandated from Balaji Angan to Bank of India signal, and from Belpada Sector 3 to Bal Bharati School. Additional stretches include Unnati Housing Society in Sector 21 to Navjeevan Hospital in Sector 20, from Chartrubhuj Housing Society in Sector 21 to Twins Tower in Sector 20, from Shilp Chowk in Sector 13 to Prime Mall in Sector 12, and from Intop Housing Society in Sector 19 to Patil Residency in Sector 19.

“This decision was necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety in Kharghar. Indiscriminate parking has become a major cause of congestion, especially during peak hours. With these measures, we aim to bring discipline to parking and reduce accident risks,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

The notification, effective from September 18 until further orders, exempts essential service vehicles including ambulances, police vehicles, fire brigade, and government vehicles.

