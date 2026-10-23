Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions For Kharghar Half Marathon On October 25; Restrictions From 5 AM

The Kharghar Half Marathon will feature 5 km, 10 km and 21 km runs, prompting temporary traffic restrictions across parts of Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Residents of Kharghar are likely to face traffic diversions and inconvenience on Sunday, October 25, as the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police will reserve one side of roads along key stretches for the Kharghar Half Marathon.

The restrictions will remain in force from 5 am to 9 am, affecting traffic movement around Central Park, Green Heritage Circle, Murbigaon, Vinayaksheth Chowk, Taloja Jail Road and Owegaon Chowk.

The marathon, organised by Fit Millers Foundation Trust to support children with disabilities, will begin at 6 am from Kharghar Central Park. The event will feature 5 km, 10 km and 21 km runs, with participants covering different stretches of the area.

One Side Reserved for Runners

According to the traffic notification issued by Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, one side of the roads along the designated route will be reserved for marathon participants, while the other side will remain open for two-way traffic. The arrangement is intended to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and prevent congestion and accidents.

“The traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the marathon, prevent traffic congestion and avoid accidents. One side of the road along the designated route will be used for the event, while the other side will remain open for two-way traffic,” Khade said.

The restrictions could affect residents travelling through the Central Park area and commuters using connecting roads towards Murbigaon, Vinayaksheth Chowk, B.D. Somani Chowk, J. Kumar Circle, Football Stadium, Papdicha Pada and Taloja Jail Road during the early morning hours.

Routes for 5 Km and 10 Km Runs

The 5 km route will cover Central Park, Gramvikas Bhavan Signal, Green Heritage Circle and Central Park Metro Station before runners take a U-turn and return to the starting point via ISKCON Temple.

The 10 km route will extend towards Murbigaon crematorium, Vinayaksheth Chowk, B.D. Somani Chowk and J. Kumar Circle before proceeding through Football Stadium, Gami and Papdicha Pada Police Chowki to Aman Doot Metro Station. Runners will take a U-turn and return to Central Park.

21 Km Route to Cover Taloja Jail Road

The 21 km route will extend further along Taloja Jail Road to Owegaon Chowk and Gurudwara, with a U-turn at the Central Park bus stop before participants return along the same stretch.

As part of the traffic arrangements, vehicles will be required to use the available side of the affected roads for movement in both directions. Police vehicles, fire engines, ambulances, government vehicles and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from the restrictions.

Also Watch:

Residents and motorists travelling through the affected areas during the restriction period will need to plan their journeys accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/