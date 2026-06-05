Navi Mumbai Traffic Heroes: Panvel Police Save 4 Lives In 3 Emergency Rescue Operations Within 15 Days

Panvel Traffic Branch personnel assist accident victims and a medical emergency patient during life-saving rescue operations across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 5: Personnel from the Panvel Traffic Branch have helped save the lives of four individuals in road emergencies in three separate incidents over the last 15 days.

Through a series of swift rescue efforts involving a trapped accident victim, a bus passenger who suffered a seizure, and two seriously injured motorcyclists, the traffic unit ensured that all four received timely medical treatment during critical moments.

Rescue from a trapped vehicle

The first rescue took place around two weeks ago near the Indian Oil petrol pump at Asudgaon. Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Patil was on patrol duty when he came across a serious accident in which a driver's leg had become trapped inside a severely damaged vehicle.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Patil and his team immediately launched a rescue operation, safely extricated the injured driver, and rushed him for medical treatment. Their prompt intervention proved crucial in saving the victim's life.

According to traffic police officials, the incident reinforced a message often emphasised by PI Patil—that the role of traffic police extends beyond regulating vehicles and ensuring smooth traffic flow. In emergencies, saving lives on the road becomes an equally important responsibility.

Medical emergency on a bus

That message was reflected in the actions of his staff days later. On May 31, Police Constable Ameer Mulani and Police Constable Suresh Jonjal responded to a medical emergency involving a 45-year-old passenger travelling on an ST bus from Mumbai's Parel to Tuljapur. The passenger suffered a seizure and collapsed inside the bus while it was halted at Shivshambho Naka signal in Panvel.

After being alerted by the bus conductor, the two traffic policemen rushed to the bus and assessed the passenger's condition. Without waiting for an ambulance, they enlisted the help of a local autorickshaw driver and shifted the unconscious man to Aadhar Hospital in Panvel. Doctors immediately began emergency treatment, helping stabilise his condition and avert a potentially fatal outcome.

Motorcycle accident on Gadhi River bridge

The latest rescue occurred on June 3 when Mulani and Jonjal were informed about a motorcycle accident on the Gadhi River bridge. The officers, who were on duty at Shivshambho Signal, rushed to the spot and found two seriously injured riders lying on the roadway.

With the victims in urgent need of medical attention, the officers, assisted by local residents, shifted them into a passing autorickshaw and transported them to the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel.

The injured motorcyclists received treatment during the crucial 'golden hour' following the accident, significantly improving their chances of recovery. Senior Police Inspector Patil also deployed additional personnel to the accident site to regulate traffic and facilitate emergency response efforts.

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Commitment to saving lives

"The example set by leadership motivates the entire team to perform better. Traffic policing is not limited to managing vehicles and enforcing rules. Whenever someone is injured or faces a medical emergency on the road, saving that life becomes our foremost responsibility. Every life is precious, and our personnel remain committed to helping citizens in distress," said Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Patil.

The three rescue operations have earned widespread appreciation from citizens, who have praised the Panvel Traffic Branch for its quick response, sensitivity, and commitment to public service.

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