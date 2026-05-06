Six Panvel Highway Police Personnel Honoured With DGP Insignia On Maharashtra Day For Life-Saving Emergency Response |

Navi Mumbai: Six highway police personnel from Palaspe in Panvel were honoured with the Director General of Police’s Insignia on Maharashtra Day for their exemplary service and prompt response during emergencies.

The award was conferred in recognition of their dedication, discipline, and life-saving efforts while serving in the highway security unit, where they have consistently assisted accident victims and ensured timely medical aid.

The honoured personnel include Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Manoj Chaudhary and Police Constables Vinod Bhoir, Nilesh Chavan, Sachin Pawar, Amit Pardeshi, and Kiran Mahajan. They were felicitated at a special held at the Highway Police Centre in Palaspe, where Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Pravin Salunkhe presented the insignia and commended their commitment to duty.

Over the course of their service, the six officers have built a reputation for sincerity and efficiency, particularly during major highway accidents where their swift action has helped save several lives. Their humane approach and readiness to act in crisis situations have drawn widespread appreciation.

Also present at the event were Raigad Highway Security Superintendent of Police Tanaji Chikhale, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpalata Dighe, Police Inspector Bharat Shendge, and Palaspe Highway Police Centre in-charge Vaibhav Ronge, who congratulated the awardees and lauded their contributions.

The recognition highlights the crucial role played by highway police personnel in emergency response and road safety enforcement, officials said.

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