Navi Mumbai Traffic Diversions On Anant Chaturdashi: Kharghar, Kalamboli Roads Closed For Immersion Processions | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Navi Mumbai will face traffic restrictions on Friday as the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have closed several key stretches and announced diversions at Kharghar and Kalamboli to facilitate Ganesh idol immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi.

The restrictions will come into effect from 10 am on September 25 and remain in force until the immersion processions conclude. The restrictions will apply to all vehicles, except Ganesh immersion vehicles on designated routes, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles providing essential services.

Traffic restrictions announced

“Anant Chaturdashi is expected to witness heavy movement of Ganesh immersion processions and vehicles. The restrictions have been imposed to ensure that the processions move smoothly and to prevent traffic congestion. Residents should avoid the restricted stretches and use the designated alternative routes,” said Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai.

In Kharghar, traffic will be completely closed in both directions between D-Mart Signal and the DAV International School corner. The road between Kharghar Gaon Metro Station and the road behind Kamdhenu Complex, opposite the late Sudam Bhikaji Patil Arch, will also remain closed.

Kharghar diversions

Residents travelling from D-Mart Signal towards DAV International School can proceed via Sector 18 and Sector 19. Those travelling in the opposite direction can turn right at Vastuvihar Chowk and proceed via Balaji Sweets, Shilp Chowk and D-Mart.

Traffic from Kharghar Gaon Metro Station towards the road behind Kamdhenu Complex can use Daily Bazaar Chowk.

Kalamboli immersion routes

In Kalamboli, Ganesh immersion processions will proceed towards Mhasar (Mhasoba) Lake in Sector 12, Kalamboli-Roadpali, through designated routes. One route will pass through Karawali Chowk, KL-2 Naka, SBI Chowk, Carmel Chowk, Sunshine Society in Sector 6, Bal Society in Sector 10 and Bhaveshwar Aqua Society in Sector 12.

The second route will pass through Ketli Chowk in Sector 20, Police Headquarters Chowk, Ambika Heritage in Sector 17, Hansdhwani Gruhsankul in Sector 15 and onwards to Mhasar Lake.

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Vehicle movement restrictions

Entry of Ganesh immersion vehicles and trolleys from Kamothe Bridge via Sunshine Society in Sector 6 towards Mhasar Lake will be restricted, except for essential service vehicles. A similar restriction will apply to immersion vehicles travelling from Hansdhwani Gruhsankul in Sector 15 towards the lake.

Residents from Sunshine Society can turn right and use SBI Chowk to reach their destinations. Those travelling from Hansdhwani Gruhsankul can turn right at the lake junction and proceed via Monarch Building in Sector 17 and Taloja Link Road.

Police have advised residents and motorists to plan their journeys in advance and follow the traffic diversions during the immersion processions.

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