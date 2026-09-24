Bhiwandi Farmhouse Gang Rape Case: Court Reserves Order On Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court on Thursday heard arguments on the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Kalyan West BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in connection with a case involving allegations of gang rape of a 22-year-old woman at a farmhouse in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi taluka. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court reserved its order on the pre-arrest bail plea.

The matter was heard before Additional Sessions Judge A. A. Karande. Investigating officer Assistant Police Inspector Dipali Lambhate of Padgha police station and the complainant were present during the proceedings. Arguments by the defence and the investigating side continued for nearly an hour.

Arguments in bail hearing

During the hearing, Pawar’s lawyer referred to the complainant’s mobile phone chats and raised questions about certain aspects of the alleged incident. The defence argued that if the woman had recorded a video of the alleged incident, as claimed, it raised questions about why she did not immediately contact someone for assistance. The defence relied on these circumstances while seeking protection from arrest.

Read Also Bhiwandi Court Rejects Interim Bail Plea Of Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar In Alleged Gang Rape Case

The investigating officer, however, responded to the submissions and told the court that the complainant was frightened following the alleged incident, which could explain why she did not immediately approach the police.

Police submissions before court

The investigating officer also submitted that the farmhouse where the alleged incident took place had remotely operated doors. Police further told the court that a signal jammer was allegedly installed at the premises, which may have prevented the complainant from making an immediate phone call for help.

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Pawar and dismissed police personnel Shailesh Patil have been named as accused in the case registered at Padgha police station. Both have remained unavailable to police, according to the investigator. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Allegations denied

The allegations against Pawar have not been proved in court. Pawar has denied the allegations and has described them as false and part of a conspiracy to defame him.

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