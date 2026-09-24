Bhiwandi Court Rejects Interim Bail Plea Of Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar In Alleged Gang Rape Case

Ex MLA Narendra Pawar |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court has rejected the interim bail application filed by former Kalyan West BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in connection with a case registered at Padgha police station over allegations of gang rape of a 22-year-old married woman at Bapgaon in Bhiwandi taluka.

Additional Sessions Judge A. A. Karande rejected Pawar's interim bail plea on Wednesday September 23. The court has scheduled the hearing on his regular bail application for Thursday September 24 and directed the investigating officer and the complainant to remain present.

Case Registered After Woman’s Complaint

The case was registered at Padgha police station in the early hours of September 17 following a complaint by the woman. Pawar and dismissed police personnel Shailesh Patil have been named as accused in the case. According to the complaint the woman had approached Pawar in connection with an ongoing dispute with her husband. She alleged that she was subsequently taken to a private farmhouse in Bapgaon, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted after being threatened with a weapon.

The allegations have attracted attention because of Pawar's former political position. Pawar has denied the allegations, describing them as false and part of a conspiracy to defame him, and has said that he would cooperate with the investigation.

Police Search For Accused, Probe Farmhouse Details

Police registered the case after examining the complaint and have been conducting an investigation. Both Pawar and Patil have remained unavailable to the police, and six teams have reportedly been formed to trace them. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the farmhouse where the alleged incident took place.

The investigation gained another dimension after police found that CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse were missing. The caretaker of the property, who allegedly dropped the complainant at her residence after the incident, has also reportedly gone missing.

Pawar's interim bail application was moved before the Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday. During the proceedings, his lawyers sought temporary protection from arrest. The court, however, rejected the interim relief and fixed Thursday for hearing the regular bail plea.

The court's direction to have the investigating officer and complainant present is expected to facilitate consideration of the regular bail application based on the investigation and the submissions of both sides.

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