Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹3.4-Crore Aid For Families Of Fallen Soldiers And Disabled Army Personnel | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved financial assistance of ₹3.4 crore to five serving personnel of the armed forces, including three soldiers who died during operations and two personnel who suffered disabilities while on duty.

₹1 Crore Each For Families Of Three Fallen Soldiers

According to a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday, ₹1 crore each will be provided to the families of three soldiers who were killed in different operational incidents. The assistance will be given to their widows/dependants under the state’s scheme for providing financial aid to families of soldiers who die during internal security operations and other such duties.

Families Of Soldiers Killed In Operations To Receive Aid

The beneficiaries include Naik Akshay Digambar Nikure, who died on December 24, 2024, in a motor transport accident while performing operational duties during Operation Rakshak in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir; Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who was killed in an accident in Jorhat district of Assam on March 5, 2026, during a training sortie involving a SU-30 MKI aircraft; and Sepoy Sunil Vitthal Gujar, who died on March 13, 2025, in an accident while operating a heavy plant equipment dozer during Operation Snow Leopard in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The government has also sanctioned ₹20 lakh each to two Army personnel who suffered disabilities while performing their duties. Rifleman Mujibrahman Aziz Choudhary sustained injuries to his right hand due to a grenade explosion during Operation Rakshak on April 20, 2024, resulting in 13% disability. Sepoy Ganesh Dnyanoba Puri suffered injuries to both lower limbs during training under Operation Snow Leopard on April 28, 2022, resulting in 20% disability.

The total assistance of ₹3.4 crore will be met from the state government's sanctioned allocation for the financial year 2026-27. The district Sainik Welfare Officers concerned have been authorised to process the assistance, which will be disbursed through ECS.

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