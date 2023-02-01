Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion in Sanpada till Feb 15 for road work

Representative Image | File

The traffic movement from Parsik Bank Chowk to Sanpada village will be closed for a week as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will undertake road concretisation work at Parsik Chowk in sector 5 in Sanpada.

Road will be closed to traffic from February 1 to February 15

A notification has been issued by the Traffic Department of Navi Mumbai police and accordingly, the said road will be closed to traffic from February 1 to February 15, 2023. The movement of all kinds of motorists has been prohibited along the stretch.

However, the traffic department has suggested an alternative route for motorists to avoid inconvenience during the period. Motorists can use Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and Gajanan Chowk as an alternative route. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has appealed to motorists to drive their vehicles according to the said traffic changes.

