Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Rabale Roads Shut Overnight For Crane Installation Work | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed temporary traffic restrictions in the Rabale area on the night of May 30 to facilitate heavy crane installation work at an ongoing project site located at Plot No. 1 and 11B in Sectors 19 and 3.

As per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade, the affected stretch will remain closed to all vehicular traffic, except project-related vehicles, from 11 pm on May 30 till 6 am on May 31. Pedestrians will be allowed to use the road during the restriction period.

Police officials said the decision was taken to prevent traffic congestion and ensure commuter safety while heavy equipment is installed at the project site.

“We have implemented temporary traffic restrictions to avoid congestion and inconvenience to citizens during the crane installation work. Motorists are requested to follow the designated diversion routes and cooperate with the traffic personnel on duty,” a traffic police officer said.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Sectors 1, 2, 3 and 4 towards Sectors 16, 17, 19 and 20 will be diverted via the Airoli village route.

Similarly, vehicles from Sector 3 heading towards Sectors 16, 17, 19 and 20 will have to use the route via Agnishaman Kendra Chowk and the Post Office road.

The order has been issued under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act following a proposal submitted by the Senior Police Inspector of the Rabale Traffic Branch.

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