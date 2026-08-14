Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Palm Beach Road To Face Restrictions On Aug 15-16 For Vande Mataram Event, City Health Run | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Motorists on Palm Beach Road will face traffic restrictions on August 15 and 16 as two events are scheduled on the arterial road, with authorities diverting traffic onto a single carriageway during the stipulated hours.

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On August 15, the Belapur-to-Vashi/Mumbai/Thane carriageway will be closed to all vehicles up to Moraj Circle from 1 am to 12.30 pm for an 8-km human chain and collective singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ organised by Vande Mataram Pratishthan, Sanpada.

According to Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, the restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of participants and regulate vehicular movement during the programme.

“Since the human chain will be formed along Palm Beach Road, traffic on the affected carriageway will be diverted onto the opposite carriageway. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible,” said Khade.

The Vande Mataram programme will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am, with the human chain extending from Killa Junction, in front of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, to Moraj Junction. Traffic travelling between Vashi and Belapur will have to use the same carriageway for movement in both directions. Motorists can also use the Uran Phata route and the Sion-Panvel Highway.

On August 16, similar restrictions will be imposed from 1 am to 10 am for a City Health Run–2026 marathon organised by a private media group.

The Belapur-to-Vashi/Mumbai/Thane carriageway will remain closed beyond Moraj Circle, with traffic diverted onto the opposite carriageway. The road connecting Killa Junction, Belapur, towards NRI Jetty on the DPS School side will also remain closed during the event.

“The restrictions on both days are temporary traffic management measures. Commuters should cooperate with the traffic police and allow additional travel time, particularly during the early morning hours,” Khade said.

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances and vehicles engaged in essential services. The orders have been issued under Sections 115, 116(1), 116(4) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.