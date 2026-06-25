Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Heavy Vehicles To Use Left Side Of Wahal Bridge From June 26 To Ease Atal Setu Congestion

Traffic police have introduced a new diversion for heavy vehicles at Wahal Bridge to improve traffic flow towards Atal Setu | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 25: In a bid to reduce persistent traffic congestion on the Belapur–Uran–Panvel Highway and ensure smoother movement towards Atal Setu, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a new traffic regulation directing heavy vehicles to use the left side of Wahal Bridge from June 26.

Heavy Vehicle Diversion

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade, a significant increase in the movement of heavy and oversized vehicles, coupled with ongoing bridge construction works in the Gavan Phata traffic division, has been causing severe bottlenecks at Jungalkat and Chirner Phata.

The congestion has frequently blocked the lane leading to Atal Setu, affecting emergency service vehicles and disrupting the movement of VVIP convoys.

To address the issue, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has installed cement barricades at Wahal and Ulwe bridges to facilitate traffic diversion.

Under the new arrangement, heavy vehicles travelling from Killa Junction towards Gavan Phata via the highway will be directed to the left side of Wahal Bridge.

Traffic police will also temporarily hold heavy vehicles on the bridge during periods of congestion and release them in phases based on traffic conditions at Gavan Phata.

Measures To Ease Congestion

"Heavy vehicle movement has increased substantially in the area, resulting in frequent traffic snarls near Gavan Phata and affecting the flow of vehicles towards Atal Setu. The diversion at Wahal Bridge is aimed at streamlining traffic movement, reducing bottlenecks and ensuring unhindered passage for emergency and essential service vehicles," DCP (Traffic) Rahul Khade said.

Also Watch:

Light motor vehicles will continue to use the right side of the bridge. The traffic notification will come into effect from 12.01 am on June 26 and will remain in force until further orders. The order has been issued under Sections 115, 116(1), 116(4) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/