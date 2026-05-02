Navi Mumbai Traders Allegedly Selling Cheap Karnataka Mangoes As Premium Devgad Alphonso Amid Price Surg | FP Photo

Navi Mumbai: Amid soaring prices of Alphonso mangoes, traders in Navi Mumbai are allegedly misleading consumers by selling cheaper Karnataka-grown mangoes as premium Devgad Alphonso, resulting in buyers paying high rates for inferior quality fruit.

Genuine Devgad Alphonso prices rise

Prices of genuine Devgad Alphonso are currently ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per dozen this season, compared to Rs 400 to Rs 600 in previous years, largely due to reduced supply following unseasonal rains. Taking advantage of the price gap, some vendors are reportedly sourcing Karnataka mangoes at around Rs 250 per dozen and selling them under the Alphonso label.

“Consumers should ensure they are buying genuine Alphonso mangoes and not cheaper varieties being sold under its name,” said Sanjay Pansare, Director of the APMC fruit market.

Devgad Alphonso known for saffron pulp and aroma

Devgad Alphonso mangoes are known for their superior taste, saffron-coloured pulp and distinct sweet aroma. In contrast, Karnataka Alphonso mangoes, though visually similar, typically have a yellowish pulp and lack the characteristic fragrance. According to fruit trader Mahesh Gawde from the APMC, the difference in quality is largely due to soil conditions. “Devgad Alphonsos are sweeter and of better quality than Karnataka Alphonso,” he said, adding that a Kerala-grown variety is also available in the market and is sometimes even sweeter due to fertile soil.

Traders also point to physical differences between the varieties. Devgad Alphonso mangoes are generally rounder at the base and have thinner skin, while Karnataka mangoes tend to be slightly narrower with thicker skin.

Market arrivals currently include varieties such as Totapuri, Rajapuri, Pairi, Dasheri and Kesar, while Ratnagiri and Devgad Alphonso from the Konkan region remain in high demand. However, lower production has tightened supply, creating an opportunity for malpractice.

With consumers often unable to distinguish between the varieties, complaints of being misled are rising, as buyers end up paying premium prices without receiving the expected quality.

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