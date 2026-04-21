Navi Mumbai: Toxic Drain Water Enters DPS Flamingo Lake In Nerul; STP Quality Under Scanner

Polluted drain water flows into Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake, raising concerns over wetland health | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 21: Fresh concerns have emerged over the ecological health of the DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul after a recent laboratory analysis of water from a nearby drain indicated significant pollution levels, prompting calls for urgent intervention before the arrival of migratory birds.

Polluted drain raises alarm

The drain, which flows toward the wetland linked to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, was found to contain highly alkaline water and elevated pollution indicators, raising fears of long-term ecological damage.

Lab findings indicate severe contamination

According to the SSAS Laboratory report, the sample recorded a pH of 9.12, exceeding the acceptable range of 6.5 to 8.5. Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) were measured at 7,950 mg/L against the prescribed 2,100 mg/L, while Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) stood at 36.4 mg/L, above the permissible 30 mg/L. Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was reported at 114.8 mg/L. The lab concluded the sample did not conform to inland water quality norms.

Environmentalists raise concerns

Environmentalists say the findings are particularly worrying ahead of the migratory season.

“This is not a routine storm-water channel. It carries water that reaches the flamingo wetland during low tide. If such quality is entering the system, serious questions arise on treatment standards and monitoring,” said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, which got the fresh sample testing done.

Activists warned that such water quality could disrupt the fragile wetland ecosystem. High alkalinity can affect microorganisms, while elevated BOD levels indicate organic pollution that reduces oxygen available for aquatic species.

“The issue is larger than one lake. If partially treated water is flowing through drains into wetlands and the creek, the ecological cost could be significant,” Kumar added.

Call for urgent intervention

Rekha Sankhala of Save Mangroves and Flamingos Forum stressed the need for urgent corrective measures. “There is a need for real-time monitoring of STP output, tidal-flow studies, plugging of illegal sewage entry points and restoration of the DPS wetland before the next migratory bird season,” she said.

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Earlier assessments of the lake had already flagged algal blooms, froth and oily traces—signs commonly linked to sewage inflow—raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of habitats that support flamingos and other migratory birds.

Civic authorities are yet to respond to the findings, and Kumar said he shared the findings with the municipal commissioner and city engineer.

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