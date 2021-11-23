Navi Mumbai: Tomato prices touch Rs 100 per kg in retail, traders say no respite for next 20 days

With a sharp drop in the arrival of tomatoes at the wholesale market, the retail price of an important kitchen staple has skyrocketed. Prices have touched Rs 100 per kg in many parts of the city and traders say there will be no respite for at least the next 20 days. As if that were not enough, retail prices of other vegetables too have doubled, as crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rain in vegetable-growing areas.

Shankar Pingle, director of the vegetable market at the Agriculture Produce Market (APMC) in Vashi says that poor supply has pushed up the price of tomatoes. “The dip in supply began in September-end and unseasonal rains in many parts of the state made the situation worse,” Pingle explained. He added that it would take at least 20 days for new arrivals and there could be no respite in sight till then.

According to traders, the supply has dipped by 40 to 50 per cent. “There was poor yield due to excess rainfall in September and due to unseasonal rainfall, the sowing of the new crop was also delayed,” said another trader from APMC.

The FPJ had reported on October 12 about a possible scarcity of tomatoes and a further rise in its price.

Currently, premium quality tomatoes command Rs 100 per kg, while the lower quality varieties are available at Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg. But the shelf life is low, as crops were damaged.

“We had a fear that tomato prices may rise further during and after the festival season. Now, other states too are facing a scarcity of tomato and there is very little possibility of arrival from other states,” said Bhalchandra Patil, another trader.

Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai, needs around 300 tonnes of tomatoes every day, and the majority of the demand is met from Nashik and Satara. At present, the market is receiving one-third of the daily requirement, about 100 tonnes per day.

Meanwhile, the prices of green and leafy vegetables have soared in the market. According to traders, once again, the reason the unseasonal rainfall in vegetable-growing areas ofn the state, especially Nashik, Pune and Satara. Brinjal and cauliflower, which were available for around Rs 40 per kg now cost Rs 80 per kg. Spinach and methi cost Rs 20 to Rs 30 per bunch.

“In winter, usually, there is good availability of green vegetables. But this year, it seems like there is a race among vegetables to touch Rs 100 per kg,” said Nisha Sunil, a Vashi resident.

Price comparison of vegetables:

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:36 PM IST