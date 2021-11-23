Good News! Navi Mumbai records no COVID-19 death for 29 days since October 1

The last one and a half months were good for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as the number of casualties due to COVID dropped sharply. The civic body witnessed a total of 29 days with no Covid death between October 1 and November 22.

With the drop in new cases of Covid, the rate of death has also dropped sharply in the city. At present, there are only 301 active cases in the city. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1966 people died due to Covid with a 1.89 percent rate.

According to a civic official, after the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the city recorded the first no-death day on March 1. Post that, no death was reported on September 6. “During September, there were 12 days when there was no death reported due to Covid,” said a health department official. He added that during October, there were 17 days with no Covid death. Similarly, till November 22, there were 12 days with no Covid deaths.

Since March 2020, a total of 1,09,163 people infected with Covid, out of which 1,06,695 citizens have successfully recovered. Thus, the recovery rate from the corona is significant at 97.92 percent.

At present, in any buildings, societies, and localities where Covid patients are found, everyone in the area is tested. Now, the emphasis is being given to targeted testing. On average, more than 7,000 citizens are tested for Covid every day. So far, 22,23,569 Covid tests have been conducted in which RT-PCR test is 60 percent and Antigen test is 40 percent as per the government directive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:38 PM IST